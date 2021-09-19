Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Acquires $228,585.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.