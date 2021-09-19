Empty Set Dollar Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and $12,908.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00071180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00120650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00173629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.71 or 0.07049173 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,696.23 or 0.99954835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00849581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002623 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.