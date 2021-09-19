Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE EDN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 101,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,802. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $253.73 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

