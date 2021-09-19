Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPWR. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

EPWR stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.