Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASAI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $5,351,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ASAI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

