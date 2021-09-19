Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.04 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total value of $2,467,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,526,025 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

Shares of SAM opened at $517.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $510.25 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $673.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

