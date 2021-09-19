Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $798,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 79.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

