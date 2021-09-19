Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 976.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

