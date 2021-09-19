Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 98.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $261.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

