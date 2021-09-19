Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

