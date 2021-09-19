Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,628 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $57,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.46. 4,932,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,879. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

