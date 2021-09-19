Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,740,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELOX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

