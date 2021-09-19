Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $178.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.09. 1,252,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,413. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

