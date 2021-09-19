Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 22nd (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:EWTX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Edgewise Therapeutics had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $290,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

