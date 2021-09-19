easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 760 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.24) on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 794.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,603.98. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.