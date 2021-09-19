easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 760 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.24) on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 794.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,603.98. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

