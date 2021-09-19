E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €11.66 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.66 ($13.72).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

E.On stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €10.85 ($12.77). The company had a trading volume of 17,574,135 shares. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

