e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

ELF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,755. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

