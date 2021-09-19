Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

