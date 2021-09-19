Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 343 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average is $146.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $191.13.

