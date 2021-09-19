DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after buying an additional 240,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,958,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

