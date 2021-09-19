DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.28.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.23.
In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
