DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.
DV opened at $37.25 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
