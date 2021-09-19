DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV opened at $37.25 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.