Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.11. 2,306,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,231. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average of $213.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

