Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of Dollar General worth $84,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of DG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.11. 2,306,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,231. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.81 and its 200-day moving average is $213.88. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

