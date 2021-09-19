Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.36. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$40.29 and a 1 year high of C$117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.45.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.