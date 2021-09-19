dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) & Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 24.36% 21.68% 16.98% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Garmin and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.19 billion 7.68 $992.32 million $5.14 32.54 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Garmin and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 4 2 1 2.57 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garmin presently has a consensus target price of $154.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.53%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Summary

Garmin beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment involves in products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Mete, Safety & Awareness and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto segment offers products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government/defense customers. The company was found

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

