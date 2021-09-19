Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.