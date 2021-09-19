Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

DVN stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,722,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,954,558. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

