Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

DTEGY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 484,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

