Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
DTEGY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 484,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
