Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.80 ($116.24).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €78.64 ($92.52) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.13.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.