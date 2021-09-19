Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.41 ($76.95).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

