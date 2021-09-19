Dether Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 139.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $44,456.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00128031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

