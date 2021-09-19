Delek US Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

NYSE DK opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Delek US by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 42.0% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

