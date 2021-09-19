DeGate (DG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $78,029.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 5% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $21.17 million and $78,029.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00119989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00175071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.83 or 0.07065798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,873.76 or 0.99995072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.07 or 0.00860694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.