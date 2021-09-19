DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $687.32

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00121278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00176354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.82 or 0.07007055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.00 or 0.99900225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00848841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

