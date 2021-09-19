DeepOnion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,496.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $2,496.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00031083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030958 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,562,399 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

