Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $44,428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,328,000 after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $202.17 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.