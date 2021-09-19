Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $393,619.68

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $393,619.68 and $2,314.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00130483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

