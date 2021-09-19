DecentBet Market Capitalization Hits $559,605.73 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $559,605.73 and approximately $662.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00128661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048745 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

