Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 6,437 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

