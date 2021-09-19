Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 4,853 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCEI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,685,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

