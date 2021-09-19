Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

