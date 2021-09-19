Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 94.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,701. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.47 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

