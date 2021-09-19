Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 4,511 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. 142,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,535. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

