Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Employers worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Employers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Employers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. 422,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,104. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

