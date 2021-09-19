Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 529 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. 956,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

