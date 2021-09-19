Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Cap of $212,584.64

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $212,584.64 and $12,174.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00174217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.75 or 0.07110601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,303.62 or 1.00114501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.87 or 0.00861932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 692,566 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

