Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000.

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48. Data Knights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

