Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.
Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.96. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
