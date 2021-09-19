Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.96. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.