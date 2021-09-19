Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.43. 1,617,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,604. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

